Spotify Competitors Celebrate Neil Young, Artists Weigh In On Joe Rogan Controversy

Earlier this week, Neil Young asked that his music be pulled from Spotify, citing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the platform and telling Spotify to choose between him and controversial podcast host Joe Rogan. Spotify has acquiesced, and Young reasoned in one of his open letters: “Losing 60% of worldwide streaming income by leaving SPOTIFY is a very big deal, a costly move, but worth it for our integrity and beliefs.” Now, as #BoycottSpotify is trending, the service’s competitors — like Apple Music, Tidal, and SiriusXM — are capitalizing on the shake-up.

Apple Music, for example, is currently featuring Young’s music under the header “We Love Neil” in its Browse section, and SiriusXM has brought back its Neil Young Radio station. Plus, those services — and others like Tidal, Deezer, and Quobuz — are posting winky-face statuses to social media:

Now seems like a good time to let you know @NeilYoungNYA Radio is back on SiriusXM 😉 Listen here: https://t.co/Zv6idYpHcL pic.twitter.com/ISEsuSYpPi — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 27, 2022

We have a 100% Neil Young playlist, along with his discography on Deezer… Just in case you were wondering.https://t.co/sfKOCXfyEJ — Deezer (@Deezer) January 27, 2022

Fans, celebrities, and fellow artists are also taking sides, with David Crosby tweeting how he was “proud” of his former bandmate.

Makes me proud of him https://t.co/GUsXg2gwZz — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 25, 2022

30,000 artists signed a petition in 2020 outlining why spotify was bad for us (this before daniel ek made massive military industrial complex investments) and if you are just now paying attention thanks to neil young… welcome! sign on! https://t.co/IWvQHUvK2U — speedy ortiz ÷ sad13 ÷ sadie dupuis ÷ haunted guy (@sad13) January 27, 2022

Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with some dude who has a podcast over @Neilyoung 😂 you can stick to listening to your podcast and I will stick to listening to Neil Young ✌️ — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 27, 2022

@eldsjal I applaud you and @Spotify for making the RIGHT call, preserving #FreeSpeech and not capitulating to the mob. I may not agree with everything @joerogan or his guests say, but they’re entitled to have the forum to say it. — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) January 27, 2022

Spotify chooses Rogan over Neil Young because they are not in the music business – they are a tech platform, and however they can get people to spend more time on the platform, that’s where they will go. Amazon is not a bookstore. Spotify is not interested in the future of music — Damon K (@dada_drummer) January 27, 2022

Neil Young is cool @NeilYoungNYA — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) January 27, 2022