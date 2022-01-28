Disclosure & Zedd – “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free”
Earlier this week, house music masters Disclosure and Zedd announced they were teaming up for a collab called “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free.” This marks the first time they’ve worked together in the studio, which they teased pictures of back in October. I know Zedd’s probably been waiting for this moment for years — back in 2018, the super producer voiced his admiration of Disclosure’s “Ultimatum” on Twitter, writing, “Can we pls talk about how amazing this new @disclosure song is???” Sure enough, it’s first in line for the club. Listen to “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free” below.