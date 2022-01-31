The Range – “Bicameral”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from James Hinton, the Vermont-based producer who puts out music as the Range. His last full-length album was 2016’s Potential, which utilized obscure samples pulled from YouTubes in a transcendent way. Today, Hinton is back with a new single, “Bicameral,” which he describes as representing “the beginning of a move into a more ethereal space in my music.”

“I began working on it while on a retreat in Nicaragua in 2016, and finished it in 2020 in Vermont, and so it uniquely captures a lot of the extreme positive and negative memories over that time,” Hinton elaborated in a statement. “In this song the original vocal that I sampled – a song called ‘The Road’ by the Eritrean singer Bemnet Tekleyohannes – is ‘When you lighten’ but I like that the interpretation of ‘When you lied – when you lied to me’ is equally readable as the phrase repeats and changes.”

Listen below.

“Bicameral” is out now via Domino.