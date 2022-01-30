Spotify Responds To Boycott With COVID-19 Information Hub

This week, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and other artists declared that they were removing their music from Spotify to protest the streaming service’s exclusive deal to host Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which frequently espouses COVID-19 misinformation. Today, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has issued a statement addressing the issue, which doesn’t mention Young or Mitchell specifically but does aim to offer a response to the situation.

“You’ve had a lot of questions over the last few days about our platform policies and the lines we have drawn between what is acceptable and what is not,” Ek wrote. “We have had rules in place for many years but admittedly, we haven’t been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly. This, in turn, led to questions around their application to serious issues including COVID-19.”

Ek outlines new measures that Spotify is taking to combat COVID-19 misinformation. Among them is the launch of a COVID-19 Hub that provides “easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” which is effectively a group of podcast episodes from sources like the BBC and CNN that are not The Joe Rogan Experience. Any podcast hosted on their platform that discusses COVID-19 will have a content advisory linking to said hub.

Spotify has also made their “long-standing” platform policy document public (it leaked in part a couple days ago), which they describe as the “rules of the road to guide all of our creators.” In those policies, they specifically request that creators avoid “content that promotes dangerous false or dangerous deceptive medical information that may cause offline harm or poses a direct threat to public health” that includes “asserting that AIDS, COVID-19, cancer or other serious life threatening diseases are a hoax or not real.”

“I trust our policies, the research and expertise that inform their development, and our aspiration to apply them in a way that allows for broad debate and discussion, within the lines,” Ek continued in his statement. “We take this seriously and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike.”