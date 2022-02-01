Hear Bright Eyes’ New Re-Recordings Featuring Phoebe Bridgers & Waxahatchee

Almost one year after moving their entire catalog to Secretly Group, Bright Eyes are embarking on a massive reissue / re-recording project. Reissuing all nine of their studio albums as a “Companion” series, a press release explains that “Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott [will] revisit some of their earlier material and re-work it entirely — with the occasional addition of some talented friends.” Likewise, each Companion EP will include “a cover version of an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording.” To that end, there are three songs out today: a re-worked “Falling Out of Love At This Volume,” “Contrast And Compare” featuring Waxahatchee, and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” featuring Conor Oberst’s Better Oblivion Community Center collaborator Phoebe Bridgers.

Opening up about the reissue project, Oberst said: “It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent. We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

Listen to all three tracks below, and also check out the project’s trailer.

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion

01 “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”

02 “Solid Jackson”

03 “A Celebration Upon Completion”

04 “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”

05 “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”

06 “Double Joe” (Simon Joyner cover)

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion

01 “The Difference In The Shades”

02 “The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)”

03 “Contrast And Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)”

04 “Kathy With A K’s Song (feat. M Ward)”

05 “St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” (Elliott Smith cover)

06 “June On The West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)”

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion

01 “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

02 “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

03 “Arienette”

04 “Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)” (Lullaby For The Working Class cover)

05 “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

6 “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997:

01 “The Invisible Gardener”

02 “Patient Hope In New Snow”

03 “Saturday As Usual”

04 “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”

05 “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”

06 “The Awful Sweetness Of Escaping Sweat”

07 “Puella Quam Amo Est Pulchra”

08 “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”

09 “How Many Lights Do You See?”

10 “I Watched You Taking Off”

11 “A Celebration Upon Completion”

12 “Emily, Sing Something Sweet”

13 “All Of The Truth”

14 “One Straw”

15 “Lila”

16 “A Few Minutes On Friday”

17 “Supriya”

18 “Solid Jackson

19 “Feb. 15th”

20 “The ‘Feel Good’ Revolution”

Letting Off The Happiness:

01 “If Winter Ends”

02 “Padraic My Prince”

03 “Contrast And Compare”

04 “The City Has Sex”

05 “The Difference In The Shades”

06 “Touch”

07 “June On The West Coast”

08 “Pull My Hair”

09 “A Poetic Retelling Of An Unfortunate Seduction”

10 “Tereza And Tomas”

Fevers And Mirrors:

01 “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace”

02 “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks”

03 “The Calendar Hung Itself…”

04 “Something Vague”

05 “The Movement Of A Hand”

06 “Arienette”

07 “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass”

08 “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh”

09 “The Center Of The World”

10 “Sunrise, Sunset”

11 “An Attempt To Tip The Scales”

12 “A Song To Pass The Time”

TOURDATES:

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic

03/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/06 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

04/07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/09 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

04/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/22 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

05/25 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/27 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

05/28 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/01 – Cincinatti, OH @ Brady Music Center *

06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

06/03 – Ashbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *

06/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/05 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

06/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

06/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/18 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre

06/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/24 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

06/30 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/02 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

07/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

08/12 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen 2022

08/14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

08/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

08/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/19 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

08/20 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

08/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

08/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

08/25 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena Open Air

08/26 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

08/27 – Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

08/30 – London, England @ Eventim Apollo

08/31 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

09/01 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

09/05 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham

09/06 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland

* Alex G supporting

The first three Companion albums — A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off The Happiness, and Fevers And Mirror — are out on 5/27 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order them here.