Converge To Play Bloodmoon Shows In Boston & NYC

In 2016, veteran extreme-music warriors got together with some friends to tour Europe. Working with Chelsea Wolfe, her collaborator Ben Chisholm, and Cave-In/Mutoid Man leader Stephen Brodsky (a longtime Converge ally and former member), Converge formed a new entity that they called Converge Bloodmoon. They doubled down on the more meditative, immersive side of Converge’s sound, and they played a run of shows that included the Netherlands’ Roadburn Festival. That same group of musicians got together last year to release the album Bloodmoon: I. That’s been a divisive record among Converge fans, but I think it fucking rules. And now, Converge have announced their first Bloodmoon shows in the US.

In April, Converge will reunite with Wolfe, Chisholm, and Brodsky for a pair of East Coast shows. First, there’s a 4/9 gig at Roadrunner, in the band’s Boston hometown, with Caspian opening. Then, they’ll also play Brooklyn Steel 4/10 with Caspian and Liturgy. Fingers crossed that those shows go well and that we get more in the future. Before those shows, Converge will head out on a previously-announced tour with a ridiculously sick lineup of openers: Full Of Hell, Uniform, and Thou. Check out Converge’s touring itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
3/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
3/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
3/12 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry *
3/13 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
3/14 – Orlando, FL @ Abbey *
3/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Tampa *
3/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *
3/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends *
3/19 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *
3/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
4/09 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^%
4/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^%$
5/15 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival
6/25 – Clisson, Frace @ Hellfest
7/02 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
11/05 – Stretford, UK @ Damnation Festival

* with Full Of Hell, Uniform, & Thou
^ Bloodmoon show
% with Caspian
$ with Liturgy

