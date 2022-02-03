BENEE – “Beach Boy”
Back in October, New Zealand alt-pop star Benee released “Doesn’t Matter,” following up her 2020 debut album Hey u x. Now, Benee has announced plans to release a new EP LYCHEE in March, featuring tracks written with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam. In addition to the news, she’s sharing a breezy new track from the EP called “Beach Boy,” produced by Kurstin.
“‘Beach Boy’ is pure fantasy, set in LA,” Benee says about the new song. “It’s about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I’d worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick…we got on super well, and I love this track…I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down :)”
Listen to “Beach Boy” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Beach Boy”
02 “Soft Side”
03 “Hurt You Gus”
04 “Never Ending”
05 “Marry Myself”
06 “Doesn’t Matter”
07 “Make You Sick”
TOURDATES:
05/31 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
06/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
06/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
06/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
06/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/21 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
06/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
LYCHEE is out 3/4 via Republic.