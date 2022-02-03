Back in October, New Zealand alt-pop star Benee released “Doesn’t Matter,” following up her 2020 debut album Hey u x. Now, Benee has announced plans to release a new EP LYCHEE in March, featuring tracks written with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam. In addition to the news, she’s sharing a breezy new track from the EP called “Beach Boy,” produced by Kurstin.

“‘Beach Boy’ is pure fantasy, set in LA,” Benee says about the new song. “It’s about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I’d worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick…we got on super well, and I love this track…I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down :)”

Listen to “Beach Boy” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beach Boy”

02 “Soft Side”

03 “Hurt You Gus”

04 “Never Ending”

05 “Marry Myself”

06 “Doesn’t Matter”

07 “Make You Sick”

TOURDATES:

05/31 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

06/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

06/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

06/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

06/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/21 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

06/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

LYCHEE is out 3/4 via Republic.