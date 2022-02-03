A whole lot of heavy hitters from various different northeastern hardcore scenes have banded together to start a new band and to make some supremely ugly music. As No Echo points out, the new group No Souls Saved features Vein bassist Jon Lhaubouet on vocals. He’s joined by Sanction/King Nine guitarist Andrew “Lumpy” Wojcik and veteran All Out War drummer Jesse Sutherland on bass. The band also includes both leaders of Mindforce, guitarist Mike Shaw and singer Jay Petagine. In this one, Petagine plays drums.

Given that all the people involved in No Souls Saved have other active bands, this one seems like it’s probably destined to remain a side project. But even for a hardcore side project, this band sounds nasty. No Souls Saved have released their first two songs, “Behold” and “Enter My Society.” They’re both short, brutal pulverizers full of blastbeats and death-metal gurgle-roars and squeal-stomp riffage. Let those two tracks rip your face apart below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/2-song-promo-2">2 Song Promo by No Souls Saved</a>

The No Souls Saved promo is out now on Lumpy’s label DAZE. Both songs will appear on a No Souls Saved 7″, which is coming out later this year.