Halsey Cast In A Second Project With Sydney Sweeney

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

News February 3, 2022 3:52 PM By Peter Helman

Last year, Halsey was cast in her first TV role in The Players Table, an adaptation of Jessica Goodman’s novel They Wish They Were Us starring Euphoria/The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney. And now, Deadline reports that Halsey has been cast in another project with Sydney Sweeney: National Anthem, a film revolving around the hunt for a rare, valuable Lakota ghost shirt.

National Anthem is the directorial debut of poet, critic, and screenwriter Tony Tost, who has previously worked on the shows Longmire, Damnation, and The Terror. In addition to Halsey and Sweeney, the movie will star Toby Huss, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Derek Hinkey. It’ll be shot on location with the support of the New Mexico Film Office, and Native American activist Marcus RedThunder is serving as a consultant.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast,” says Tost in a statement. “I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Tony — as well as Alex, Sydney, Paul, Halsey and the rest of this great cast — on his vision of this inspirational and personal story of self-redemption and survival,” adds Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert. “I can’t imagine a more talented group of actors to personify the grit and vulnerability of these characters. The emotional transformations will be extraordinary.”

