Last month, the British writer and spoken-word artist Kae Tempest announced their forthcoming album The Line Is A Curve, and they also teamed up with Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract on the lead single “More Pressure.” Today, Tempest has dropped another new song, a moody and evocative number called “Salt Coast.”

Tempest recorded This Line Is A Curve with producer Dan Carey. Rick Rubin serves in executive-producer capacity, and the album features collaborations with people like Lianne La Havas and Fontaines D.C. leader Grian Chatten. On “Salt Coast,” Tempest describes apocalyptic conditions over an eerie minor-key synthscape. They sound a little like the Streets at their most moody, and they also sound like a more streamlined version of King Krule. Listen to “Salt Coast” below.



The Line Is A Curve is out 4/8 on American/Republic.