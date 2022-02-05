Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s Lost Debut Album Appears To Surface Online After 27 Years

News February 5, 2022 4:13 PM By Peter Helman

Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s near-mythical first album All Lights Fucked On The Hairy Amp Drooling, which was reportedly released on cassette in December 1994 and limited to just 33 copies, may have just leaked online in full for the first time.

Yesterday, an anonymous user on /mu/, 4chan’s music message board, posted a mega.nz folder containing 68 minutes of music over 24 tracks. While it hasn’t been confirmed to be real, the leak does feature cleaner versions of “Random Luvly Moncton Blue(s)” and “Dadmomdaddy,” two purported tracks from the lost album that previously surfaced in 2013.

Check out the alleged leak below.

