Watch Operation Ivy’s Jesse Michaels & Tim Armstrong Reunite To Play “Sound System”
Some people out there are clamoring for an Operation Ivy reunion, and last night at the Musack Rock N’ Roll Carnival in Los Angeles, those people got close to having their wish fulfilled. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Jesse Michaels and Tim “Lint” Armstrong — two members of the cultishly beloved ska-punk group — reunited to perform Operation Ivy’s signature song “Sound System” backed by the Interrupters. Armstrong was at the fest to play backup for the Specials, and Michaels came up from the audience. Watch video of their reunion below.