Segarra has further sharpened their ability to convey big ideas and stir complex emotions with the most basic turns of phrase. Often one or two lines contain whole worlds. On “Wolves,” the album’s synth-strewn opener, “It’s not safe at home anymore!” gives way to “You gotta run, babe, you know how to run!” The passionate rocker “Pointed At The Sun” climaxes with Segarra lamenting, “And I crucify myself!” — a destructive pattern they’re aiming to leave behind. On the bustling, brassy grand finale “Saga,” Segarra reflects on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh. The song turns on the line, “I don’t want this to be the saga of my life/ I just want to be free,” yet its final refrain settles for resolve in the absence of resolution: “Nobody believed me!”

Most of those lyrics are sung like arena-filling rallying cries worthy of Florence Welch, but throughout Life On Earth Segarra also toys with speak-singing that resurfaces that old question about whether Bob Dylan was a rapper. On “Precious Cargo,” in a dispassionate cadence that reminds me of Damon Albarn on Gorillaz’s “Rhinestone Eyes,” they outline a heartbreaking story of immigrants swept up into detention centers. In keeping with the holistic philosophy underlining the album, it’s one of several songs throughout Life On Earth addressing humanitarian struggles that really can’t be untangled from our shared ecological crisis. Ditto the briskly rumbling lead single “Rhododendron,” cowritten with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, which builds to an urgent command delivered with a twinge of sass: “Don’t turn your back on the mainland!”

Per Segarra, that line is about acknowledging “the colonizer inside us all,” fixing your own toxic behaviors, and adapting to whatever environment you’ve been presented with. That call to evolve animates so much of the album, and it runs far deeper than Segarra’s words. Life On Earth‘s sonic backdrop is fluid yet unmistakable no matter what form it takes. Even at their most synthetic, these tracks come across as earthy and alive — an extension of their environment. Even at their smallest and quietest, they feel huge. Life On Earth gets at a lot of heady ideas, and Segarra has unpacked them at length in the album’s supplemental materials. But it never feels like Hurray For The Riff Raff are subjecting you to a polemic. Somehow, they’re streamlining all those complex thoughts and feelings into anthems without reducing them to empty slogans. It may not be enough to save the world, but it at least has me excited about the future of this band.

Life On Earth is out 2/18 on Nonesuch.

