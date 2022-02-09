It has been five long years since the last new Spoon album. That’s their longest layoff between full-lengths to date, and the simple fact of time elapsed is enough to mark this project as the start of a new era for the band. And as long as Britt Daniel’s been teasing the new Lucifer On The Sofa, he’s very much talked up these songs as something different, a fresh chapter.

That would make sense in light of Spoon’s history because up until now their career could be divided remarkably neatly by decade. In the ’90s, they were a rangy indie-rock entity indebted to Pixies and Wire, inspired but still figuring out an identity of their own. After the ’00s releases established and refined Spoon’s unmistakable core sound, the ’10s were something of a wandering experimental phase. The once-divisive but fan-beloved Transference took Spoon’s pristine formulae and dirtied them up, allowing songs to wheeze and collapse. But even in the ramshackle dust of that album, new textures and warped sounds were emerging in Spoon’s palette. That yielded They Want My Soul, perhaps the band’s poppiest album, the one where they lavished glimmering synths over bulletproof songwriting. Those art-rock tints got expanded all the way out on the melted David Bowie plastic of Hot Thoughts, a dance-y and synthetic collection that, in the context of Spoon and the weight of their reputation for “consistency,” marked their most extreme left turn.

Hot Thoughts, perhaps inevitably, also became one of the more polarizing Spoon albums — some felt it lost what really makes this band tick by trading their signature mechanistic perfection for a more warped aesthetic. Some, like me, loved hearing them go further into this zonked-out zone. Maybe the band members themselves fell somewhere in the middle. After touring the album longer than any of their previous releases, they’d found they preferred the live versions of the songs that had developed over time to the material on the album. This, amongst a host of other factors, set the stage for a complete change of approach and pace for what would become Lucifer On The Sofa, the first Spoon LP of the 2020s.

In the fall of 2019, Daniel moved back to Austin for the first time since the ’00s. He wanted to make something simpler, direct. When I interviewed him in 2019, when Spoon were promoting their greatest hits collection, he remarked that the compilation’s new song “No Bullets Spent” was perhaps a preview of what was to come. “We keep calling it rock ‘n’ roll. I don’t know exactly what that means,” he said of the new album at the time. More recently, he figured out what it meant. Upon the release of Lucifer On The Sofa‘s lead single “The Hardest Cut,” Daniel characterized the album’s aesthetic as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton” while mentioning he’d spent a good deal of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top. Perhaps this would be Spoon’s big swaggering riff album.

That’s what “The Hardest Cut” suggested. While still recognizable as a prototypical Spoon rocker, it also had a riff that managed to be razor-edged and swampy at once. The band called it the “Texas riff,” and yes, whatever shit-kicking rock ‘n’ roll qualities Daniel communed with upon returning to his home state seemed to be very much seeping into Spoon’s new songs. With all its gnarled guitars, “The Hardest Cut” was a fitting opening salvo for a revitalized, no-nonsense, overdue return from Spoon.

Spiritually, that’s still true, given that the song is one of three or four tracks from Lucifer On The Sofa that feel like instant Spoon classics. (The other contenders in my mind are “Wild,” “On The Radio,” and the title track, though I could also see the argument for “My Babe.”) Lucifer On The Sofa, however, isn’t necessarily the sunglassed classic rock groover suggested by those ZZ Top namechecks. What you can more readily hear is one of the other threads the band has discussed during Lucifer‘s rollout. As a consequence of those realizations after touring Hot Thoughts, one of the other goals going into its successor was to replicate that road-testing, that Spoon precision via careful editing, in lieu of the experimental layering that defined Hot Thoughts. In a recent Pitchfork interview, Daniel discussed a desire to capture the sound and feel of Spoon playing live in a room. Accordingly, the songs were worked over and pared down yet also somehow left messy.