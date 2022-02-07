Everything Everything – “Bad Friday”

New Music February 7, 2022 6:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Everything Everything – “Bad Friday”

New Music February 7, 2022 6:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky

UK art-rockers Everything Everything have announced a new album Raw Data Feel, the follow-up to 2020’s Re-Animator. Along with the news is a lead single, “Bad Friday,” plus a music video. Not only that, but Everything Everything will release a limited-edition lyric book Caps Lock On: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, dropping the same day as Raw Data Feel.

Explaining the meaning behind “Bad Friday,” frontman Jonathan Higgs says: “This song is about being a victim of violence, explaining it away through the gauze of a ‘crazy night out.’ We wanted the video to have a monochrome Ink Spots classicism to it, disrupted by elements of A.I.-generated imagery. This reflects the approach to writing and producing the song – the minimalistic combined with the surreal and disorientating.”

Watch the video for “Bad Friday” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Teletype”
02 “I Want A Love Like This”
03 “Bad Friday”
04 “Pizza Boy”
05 “Jennifer”
06 “Metroland Is Burning”
07 “Leviathan”
08 “Shark Week”
09 “Cut UP!”
10 “HEX”
11 “My Computer”
12 “Kevin’s Car”
13 “Born Under A Meteor”
14 “Software Greatman”

TOURDATES:
03/31 – Nottingham @ Rock City
04/01 – Leeds @ O2 Academy
04/02 – Newcastle @ University
04/04 – Glasgow @ SWG3
04/05 – Liverpool @ O2 Academy
04/07 – Norwich @ Waterfront
04/08 – Manchester @ Academy
04/09 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy
04/11 – Bristol @ O2 Academy
04/12 – Brighton @ Dome
04/13 – London @ The Roundhouse
04/14 – Stoke @ Keele University
04/16 – Dublin @ Academy

Raw Data Feel is out 5/20 via Faber Music.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest