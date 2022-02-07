UK art-rockers Everything Everything have announced a new album Raw Data Feel, the follow-up to 2020’s Re-Animator. Along with the news is a lead single, “Bad Friday,” plus a music video. Not only that, but Everything Everything will release a limited-edition lyric book Caps Lock On: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, dropping the same day as Raw Data Feel.

Explaining the meaning behind “Bad Friday,” frontman Jonathan Higgs says: “This song is about being a victim of violence, explaining it away through the gauze of a ‘crazy night out.’ We wanted the video to have a monochrome Ink Spots classicism to it, disrupted by elements of A.I.-generated imagery. This reflects the approach to writing and producing the song – the minimalistic combined with the surreal and disorientating.”

Watch the video for “Bad Friday” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Teletype”

02 “I Want A Love Like This”

03 “Bad Friday”

04 “Pizza Boy”

05 “Jennifer”

06 “Metroland Is Burning”

07 “Leviathan”

08 “Shark Week”

09 “Cut UP!”

10 “HEX”

11 “My Computer”

12 “Kevin’s Car”

13 “Born Under A Meteor”

14 “Software Greatman”

TOURDATES:

03/31 – Nottingham @ Rock City

04/01 – Leeds @ O2 Academy

04/02 – Newcastle @ University

04/04 – Glasgow @ SWG3

04/05 – Liverpool @ O2 Academy

04/07 – Norwich @ Waterfront

04/08 – Manchester @ Academy

04/09 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy

04/11 – Bristol @ O2 Academy

04/12 – Brighton @ Dome

04/13 – London @ The Roundhouse

04/14 – Stoke @ Keele University

04/16 – Dublin @ Academy

Raw Data Feel is out 5/20 via Faber Music.