Audiobooks – “Tryna Tryna Take Control”

Last year, the London duo Audiobooks — made up of Evangeline Ling and David Wrench — released their sophomore album, Astro Tough. Today, ahead of the start of an upcoming tour, they’re sharing a new one-off track called “Tryna Tryna Take Control.”

“After having to wait so long between finishing recording Astro Tough and its release, we wanted to record and release something quickly,” the pair explained in a statement. “This track draws musical inspiration from 70s Brazilian legends Caetano Veloso and Milton Nascimento as well as smooth ’80s pop stars Sade and Terence Trent D’Arby…but all put together with a very post punk attitude.”

Check it out below.

“Tryna Tryna Take Control” is out now via Heavenly Records.