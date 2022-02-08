Mal Blum – “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners”

New Music February 8, 2022 3:35 PM By James Rettig

Mal Blum – “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners”

New Music February 8, 2022 3:35 PM By James Rettig

Mal Blum has announced a new EP, Ain’t It Nice, their first project since the 2019 full-length Pity Boy. Blum worked on the EP with producer Kyle Andrews, piecing it together virtually. Lead single “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners” is twangy and warm. “If any of the songs were written directly under the boulder of isolation, it’s this one,” Blum said in a statement. “An analysis of collective priority, individuality, security and consumerism. The thesis that, try as one might: you can’t beg, barter or buy your way out of it.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners”
02 “Candy Bars & Men”
03 “Everybody Loves You” (Feat. Laura Stevenson)
04 “Anybody Else”
05 “Hollywood”
06 “The Road”

TOUR DATES (w/ the Welcome To Night Vale podcast):
06/04 Woodstock, NY @ Colony
06/05 Woodstock, NY @ Colony
06/06 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
06/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/10 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
06/11 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

The Ain’t It Nice EP is out 4/15. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest