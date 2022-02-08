Mal Blum has announced a new EP, Ain’t It Nice, their first project since the 2019 full-length Pity Boy. Blum worked on the EP with producer Kyle Andrews, piecing it together virtually. Lead single “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners” is twangy and warm. “If any of the songs were written directly under the boulder of isolation, it’s this one,” Blum said in a statement. “An analysis of collective priority, individuality, security and consumerism. The thesis that, try as one might: you can’t beg, barter or buy your way out of it.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners”

02 “Candy Bars & Men”

03 “Everybody Loves You” (Feat. Laura Stevenson)

04 “Anybody Else”

05 “Hollywood”

06 “The Road”

TOUR DATES (w/ the Welcome To Night Vale podcast):

06/04 Woodstock, NY @ Colony

06/05 Woodstock, NY @ Colony

06/06 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

06/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/10 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

06/11 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

The Ain’t It Nice EP is out 4/15. Pre-order it here.