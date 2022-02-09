Melts – “Outlier”

Melts – “Outlier”

New Music February 9, 2022 3:32 PM By Ryan Leas

After some exciting early singles and touring with Fontaines D.C. before the pandemic, the Dublin space-rock quintet Melts went silent for a bit. Then, they returned with a new single last October. It was called “Maelstrom,” and it turns out that was a preview of a debut album. That album is also called Maelstrom, and it’ll be out in May.

Along with the announcement, Melts have shared a new single called “Outlier.” “‘Outlier’ is about the imaginable distance between objects in space and how leaving one way of life and moving on to another life falling into space, into the void,” frontman Eoin Kenny said in a statement. “The title refers to an object or person existing at a distance from the centre of the system.”

“Outlier,” like the rest of the album, was produced by Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Maelstrom”
02 “Signal”
03 “Outlier”
04 “Circular”
05 “Spectral”
06 “Waltzer”
07 “Skyward”
08 “Tides”

Maelstrom is out 5/13 via Mother Sky.

