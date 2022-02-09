S. Carey – “Break Me Open”

Songwriter, producer, and Bon Iver member S. Carey has announced Break Me Open, his first new record in four years. Carey has had a difficult couple of years, with the pandemic serving as a backdrop for the dissolution of his marriage and death of his father, and those experiences helped shape the new album. As he explains in a statement:

Change is good. Fucking hard, but good. For many, to say the last two years have been difficult would be an understatement. Stress and uncertainty about life in general, family, friends, kids, even Mother Earth has grown exponentially. There is a heaviness to human consciousness right now, a darkness at the surface. Break Me Open is about love — past, present, and future. It’s about fatherhood — the overwhelming feeling of deep love for my kids and the melancholy of watching them grow up right before my eyes. It’s about accepting my faults and wrongdoings, exposing myself, and trying to know myself better than I did the day before. But above the darkness, it’s a message of hope, honesty, and growth. It’s a call to be vulnerable: Break Me Open.

The warm, tender lead single and title track “Break Me Open” features horns from CJ Camerieri (CARM) and bass and drums by Zach Hanson. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark”

02 “Starless”

03 “Sunshower”

04 “Island”

05 “Waking Up”

06 “Desolate”

07 “Paralyzed”

08 “Where I Was”

09 “Break Me Open”

10 “Crestfallen”

TOUR DATES:

04/28 Eau Claire, WI @ Masonic Temple

04/30 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/01 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

05/03 Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

05/04 Montréal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.

05/05 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/06 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

05/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

05/11 Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

05/12 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

05/13 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

05/14 Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

05/16 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/15 Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

07/16 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

07/17 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/19 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

07/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/22 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

07/23 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

07/25 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

07/26 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Break Me Open is out 4/22 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.