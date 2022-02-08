David Byrne Plays Amy Schumer’s Doctor In New Hulu Series Life & Beth

News February 8, 2022 5:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky

David Byrne Plays Amy Schumer’s Doctor In New Hulu Series Life & Beth

News February 8, 2022 5:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Amy Schumer has a new Hulu series coming out next month called Life & Beth, about a 40-ish woman upending her life and relationship in the hopes of achieving a fresh start. Written, directed, executive-produced, and starring Schumer, Life & Beth also stars Michael Cera and features a cameo from David Byrne, who appears to be playing her character’s doctor. According to the AV Club, this would be the Talking Heads performer’s first TV appearance since 2012. Watch the trailer below.

Life & Beth premieres 3/18 on Hulu.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest