David Byrne Plays Amy Schumer’s Doctor In New Hulu Series Life & Beth
Amy Schumer has a new Hulu series coming out next month called Life & Beth, about a 40-ish woman upending her life and relationship in the hopes of achieving a fresh start. Written, directed, executive-produced, and starring Schumer, Life & Beth also stars Michael Cera and features a cameo from David Byrne, who appears to be playing her character’s doctor. According to the AV Club, this would be the Talking Heads performer’s first TV appearance since 2012. Watch the trailer below.
Life & Beth premieres 3/18 on Hulu.