The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.

According to the New York Times, Lichtenstein calls himself a tech entrepreneur, while Morgan’s LinkedIn title is “a serial entrepreneur” and the aforementioned “irreverent comedic rapper.” Court documents state that the hacker who breached Bitfinex’s systems initiated 2,000 transactions to send 119,754 stolen Bitcoin to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein. No word on whether the couple was involved in the hacking.

The 2016 breach was part of a bunch of hackings into currency exchanges that created the opportunity for large amounts of cryptocurrency to be stolen. Since then, the Times reports that the couple used some of the money to buy gold, NFTs, and a Walmart gift card. It’s also worth noting that the 119,754 Bitcoin stolen in 2016 were worth about $71 million. Now, it is worth more than $4.5 billion, according to the Justice Department.

As for what exactly constitutes a surrealist rapper, CNBC’s Eamon Javers points to this 2019 video for “Versace Bedouin,” in which Morgan wears a hat that says “0FCKS” and refers to herself as the “motherfucking crocodile of Wall Street.”

This “rapper” with an alias of RAZZLEKHAN aka Heather Morgan was charged today in NYC, with being part of money laundering scheme that involved Billions worth of Bitcoin. I believe she should have already been in prison for life for whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/CwHVH4kf7y — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) February 8, 2022