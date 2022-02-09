London club-pop duo Real Lies were a Stereogum Band To Watch last year, and they’ve been putting out strange, intriguing singles for a while. Today, the group announced that they’ll release their sophomore album Lad Ash this spring. It’ll feature the recent single “Your Guiding Hand,” and it’ll also include the new song that Real Lies released today.

Real Lies’ newest single is called “An Oral History Of My First Kiss,” and it’s got vocalist Kevin Lee Kharas going into deep-reminisce mode over a twinkly, hazy track from producer Patrick King. Kharas doesn’t really sing or rap on the song. Instead, he talks, a bit like the Streets’ Mike Skinner once did. On this song, he describes an awkward, exciting step towards adulthood: “I went home worried it was something that we’d both regret/ She’s got a hot pink clipper and a twenty-deck of cigarettes/ Spent another night alone ’cause I don’t know what it meant/ And I still write your name whenever I see wet cement.” In the Bing-directed video, we see groups of pale, expressionless young people wandering across remote woodlands. Check it out below.

In a press release, Kharas says:

“Oral History” is a song about girls with Saturday jobs and boys with nothing to do finding magic in each other, in boring places with boring people who have cruel and stupid ideas about anything or anyone who’s different. The video is meant to reflect that sense of being young and stuck somewhere, waiting for something to happen.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ethos”

02 “Boss Trick”

03 “An Oral History Of My First Kiss”

04 “Dream On”

05 “Late Arcades”

06 “Thameslink Tryst”

07 “Dolphin Junction”

08 “All Good Dogs ”

09 “Since I”

10 “The Carousel”

11 “Your Guiding Hand”

12 “DiCaprio”

Lad Ash is out 4/22 on Real Lies’ own Unreal label.