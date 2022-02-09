Back in the late ’90s, the New Jersey underground rap group Dälek figured out a jagged, expressionist sound that brought in elements of noise, industrial music, and even shoegaze. For decades, they’ve forged a singular lane, burrowing deep into a sound that belongs entirely to them. This spring, the group will release a new album called Precipice, and they’ve just shared their single “Decimation (Dis Nation).”

The two members of Dälek recorded Precipice together at their own studio in Union City, and Tool’s Adam Jones guests on one song. The cover art comes from Paul Romano, the artist who’s mostly worked with metal bands like Mastodon. Precipice has been in the works since before the pandemic, and it’s gone through a lot of changes. “Decimation (Dis Nation)” is built on boom-bap drums, but it’s also got smeary electronic sounds all over it, and it’s got Will “MC Dälek” Brooks rapping with a paranoiac edge. Below, listen to the song and check out the Precipice tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lest We Forget”

02 “Boycott”

03 “Decimation (Dis Nation)”

04 “Good”

05 “Holistic”

06 “The Harbingers”

07 “Devotion (when I cry the wind disappears)”

08 “A Heretic’s Inheritance”

09 “Precipice”

10 “Incite”

Precipice is out 4/29 on Ipecac Recordings.