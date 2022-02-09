Watch Zendaya & André 3000’s Seaside Super Bowl Spot For Squarespace

News February 9, 2022 2:52 PM By James Rettig

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, which means that the ads are coming. Zendaya and André 3000 are featured in a new advertisement for Squarespace that will air during the big game. It was directed by Edgar Wright. André 3000 narrates the spot (and shows up dressed as a sailor at the end), using his linguistic skills to stretch out the whole alliterative “Sally sells sea shells at the seashore” bit. Zendaya plays Sally. Watch below.

There’s also an extended version:

