Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

A couple of weeks back, Damon Albarn stepped in it big time when he said that Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman went on to argue that it doesn’t count as official songwriting when Swift collaborates with other writers: “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.” Upon seeing that quote, Swift clapped back at Albarn on Twitter: “You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing.” Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff spoke up on her behalf, and now he is speaking up again, calling Albarn’s definition of songwriting “Trumpian.”

Appearing on The What podcast, Antonoff told host Brad Steiner that “you’re either a songwriter or not,” adding that Albarn’s idea of what constitutes songwriting was “very literal, and also wrong.”

“I think the Damon thing… obviously it’s completely absurd and everyone knows that,” the Bleachers performer said. “You’re talking about one of the greatest songwriters of our generation who has her name as the only name on many songs. You don’t need me to explain it; it’s fact.”

He continued:

The problem I had with the Damon thing beyond what he actually said was that I don’t like it when artists — the concept of being an artist is to be very tapped into a deep place. I don’t mind talking shit, like this or that, but I don’t like it when artists take almost this Trumpian approach of just making things up. I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something, but to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true, that you actually have no idea about, and not to get to deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment? People talking about shit that they have no clue about?”

Antonoff continued, saying that he’d expect that sort of off-the-cuff, uninformed talk from politicians and “corporate assholes,” but not musicians. “It’s such a vulnerable thing to be an artist and a songwriter,” he said. “You wanna go full Liam Gallagher and be like, ‘This person sucks, that person sucks,’ whatever, do you. But to just launch this sort of weird, baseless [claim] with this bravado that it’s such fact… I mean I tweeted this, but maybe before you say that, you should shut the fuck up.”