Watch Cate Le Bon & Parquet Courts Cover Bill Nelson’s “Do You Dream In Colour” In NYC

Over the last two nights, Cate Le Bon has brought her Pompeii tour to New York City. In case our Album Of The Week review last week didn’t clue you in, we’re big fans of Pompeii over here — and I can tell you from personal experience last night that a lot of it is even better live. Le Bon’s been great live before. But the particular mix of Reward and Pompeii material, and the balance between the band capturing the albums’ qualities and turning it into something just slightly more muscular live, made for a particularly excellent show.

Le Bon had a two-night run at Manhattan’s Bowery Ballroom. On the first night, she wrapped up the show with a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Waterfalls,” which is a pretty and reflective way to close a gig. But last night, she had a different surprise up her sleeve. She brought out some friends she’d run into around town — i.e., Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage and Austin Brown. Along with Le Bon’s band, the three covered Bill Nelson’s “Do You Dream In Colour.” The song’s melted, burbling art-rock qualities fit in perfectly alongside Le Bon’s own material, and she and Savage sounded great singing alongside each other.

