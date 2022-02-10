Colin Stetson – “Every Last One”

Peter Gannushkin

New Music February 10, 2022 1:19 PM By James Rettig

Colin Stetson – “Every Last One”

Peter Gannushkin

New Music February 10, 2022 1:19 PM By James Rettig

Colin Stetson composed the score for the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, which will debut on Netflix next week. In a new interview with Variety, Stetson talked about what it was like to try and follow-up the Wayne Bell score for Tobe Hooper’s 1974 original: “That score was genre-exclusionary and abstract. It was trying to divorce itself from the shackles of the score and sound design to enter a new space,” he said. “I knew it would be an opportunity to go as far as I wanted in searching for the musical score.”

Today, Stetson is sharing a selection from the soundtrack called “Every Last One,” which he described as sounding “like fluffy bass guitars. But it’s coming from pristine woodwind instruments.” Check it out below.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre soundtrack is out 2/18 via Milan Records, the same day the film is released.

Related

Colin Stetson On Conjuring The Terrifying Score For Hereditary And Making Music That Sounds Evil
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    4 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    Steve Albini Commends Insane Clown Posse For Owning Up To Problematic Lyrics, Says Joe Rogan Should “Step The Fuck Up” Like Violent J

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest