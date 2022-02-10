Colin Stetson composed the score for the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, which will debut on Netflix next week. In a new interview with Variety, Stetson talked about what it was like to try and follow-up the Wayne Bell score for Tobe Hooper’s 1974 original: “That score was genre-exclusionary and abstract. It was trying to divorce itself from the shackles of the score and sound design to enter a new space,” he said. “I knew it would be an opportunity to go as far as I wanted in searching for the musical score.”

Today, Stetson is sharing a selection from the soundtrack called “Every Last One,” which he described as sounding “like fluffy bass guitars. But it’s coming from pristine woodwind instruments.” Check it out below.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre soundtrack is out 2/18 via Milan Records, the same day the film is released.