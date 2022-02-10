Willie Nelson is about to turn 89 years old — 89! — and this year he will celebrate his birthday by releasing a new album. The date is April 29, and the album is A Beautiful Time. Nelson wrote most of the album with Buddy Cannon, but there are also covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” and the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and a few more tunes penned by others. For instance, opening track and lead single “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” is credited to Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” (Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton)

02 “My Heart Was A Dancer” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

03 “Energy Follows Thought” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

04 “Dreamin’ Again” (Jack Wesley Routh & Douglas Graham)

05 “I Don’t Go To Funerals” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

06 “A Beautiful Time” (Shawn Camp)

07 “We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy)” (Shawn Camp & Charles R. Humphrey III)

08 “Dusty Bottles” (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick & Don Sampson)

09 “Me And My Partner” (Ken Lambert)

10 “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen)

11 “Live Every Day” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

12 “Don’t Touch Me There” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

13 “With A Little Help From My Friends” (John Lennon & Paul McCartney)

14 “Leave You With A Smile” (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry & Matt Rossi)

A Beautiful Time is out 4/29 on Sony Legacy.