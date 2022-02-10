Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”

New Music February 10, 2022 4:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”

New Music February 10, 2022 4:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Willie Nelson is about to turn 89 years old — 89! — and this year he will celebrate his birthday by releasing a new album. The date is April 29, and the album is A Beautiful Time. Nelson wrote most of the album with Buddy Cannon, but there are also covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” and the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and a few more tunes penned by others. For instance, opening track and lead single “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” is credited to Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” (Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton)
02 “My Heart Was A Dancer” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
03 “Energy Follows Thought” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
04 “Dreamin’ Again” (Jack Wesley Routh & Douglas Graham)
05 “I Don’t Go To Funerals” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
06 “A Beautiful Time” (Shawn Camp)
07 “We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy)” (Shawn Camp & Charles R. Humphrey III)
08 “Dusty Bottles” (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick & Don Sampson)
09 “Me And My Partner” (Ken Lambert)
10 “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen)
11 “Live Every Day” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
12 “Don’t Touch Me There” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)
13 “With A Little Help From My Friends” (John Lennon & Paul McCartney)
14 “Leave You With A Smile” (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry & Matt Rossi)

A Beautiful Time is out 4/29 on Sony Legacy.

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time [LP]

$22.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    4 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    Steve Albini Commends Insane Clown Posse For Owning Up To Problematic Lyrics, Says Joe Rogan Should “Step The Fuck Up” Like Violent J

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest