NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls On Tech Companies To Police “Alarming” Drill Music

Alex Wong/Getty Images

News February 11, 2022 4:24 PM By Peter Helman

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls On Tech Companies To Police “Alarming” Drill Music

Alex Wong/Getty Images

News February 11, 2022 4:24 PM By Peter Helman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on social media companies to help police gun violence linked to “alarming” drill music. “We pulled Trump off Twitter, because of what he was spewing. Yet we’re allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites,” Adams said in a press conference today, adding that he wants to hold a meeting with high profile rappers in the Brooklyn drill scene.

Adams’ statement comes after the recent deaths of two young Brooklyn drill rappers. Last Tuesday, ABC News reports, 22-year-old Tahjay Dobson, aka Tdott Woo, was shot and killed in front of his home in Brooklyn hours after signing a record deal. And Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old rapper from the Bronx known as CHII WVTTZ, was shot and killed while leaving a recording studio in Brooklyn on Sunday.

“There are thousands of Jayquans in our city right now. Thousands of children experiencing homelessness and poverty, who need educational support, who are at high risk,” Adams said in a speech on Thursday. “We cannot let thousands of children lose their lives to violence and neglect … Like many young men, Jayquan was an aspiring rapper. ‘Aspiring’ is a word that means hope, but his music was anything but hopeful.”

Earlier this week, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez tweeted that “drill rap videos are fueling violence among rival gangs across our city.” In an interview with Fox5NY, he said that that there have been “a number of shootings in Brooklyn recently that are directly related to drill. These drill rap videos are causing young people to lose their lives. It’s not that the music is the cause of the violence, but it’s fueling the desire to retaliate.”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    15 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    5 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest