Watch Camp Cope Debut New Song “Sing Your Heart Out” On CBS Saturday Morning

New Music February 12, 2022 11:22 AM By Peter Helman

Watch Camp Cope Debut New Song “Sing Your Heart Out” On CBS Saturday Morning

New Music February 12, 2022 11:22 AM By Peter Helman

Australian trio Camp Cope are releasing their new album Running With The Hurricane next month. And today, they stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform several songs for the show’s Saturday Sessions segment. They played the title track and early single “Blue” and debuted an unreleased song, the piano-led album closer “Sing Your Heart Out.” Watch and listen to their performance below.

Running With The Hurricane is out 3/25 on Run For Cover.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    4 days ago

    Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest