Watch Camp Cope Debut New Song “Sing Your Heart Out” On CBS Saturday Morning
Australian trio Camp Cope are releasing their new album Running With The Hurricane next month. And today, they stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform several songs for the show’s Saturday Sessions segment. They played the title track and early single “Blue” and debuted an unreleased song, the piano-led album closer “Sing Your Heart Out.” Watch and listen to their performance below.
Running With The Hurricane is out 3/25 on Run For Cover.