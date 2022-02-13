Super Bowl Halftime: NFL Reportedly Flags Dr. Dre’s “Police” Lyric, Eminem’s Plan To Kneel

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place in a few hours, and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are all set to perform at it. The NFL apparently already has had concerns.

As Puck reports, it’s rumored that league officials flagged the lyric “still not loving police” in Dr. Dre’s Snoop Dogg-featuring 2001 single “Still D.R.E.” as a potentially necessary lyric adjustment, though it’s said that Dre is “optimistic” that he might be able to deliver the line.

It’s also being reported that the NFL struck down a plan that Eminem had to kneel in tribute to Colin Kaepernick, and that something Snoop Dogg was going to wear was nixed after being seen as potentially gang-related.

The Super Bowl halftime show will air later tonight — we’ll see what happens!