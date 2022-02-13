Super Bowl Halftime: NFL Reportedly Flags Dr. Dre’s “Police” Lyric, Eminem’s Plan To Kneel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News February 13, 2022 5:33 PM By James Rettig

Super Bowl Halftime: NFL Reportedly Flags Dr. Dre’s “Police” Lyric, Eminem’s Plan To Kneel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News February 13, 2022 5:33 PM By James Rettig

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place in a few hours, and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are all set to perform at it. The NFL apparently already has had concerns.

As Puck reports, it’s rumored that league officials flagged the lyric “still not loving police” in Dr. Dre’s Snoop Dogg-featuring 2001 single “Still D.R.E.” as a potentially necessary lyric adjustment, though it’s said that Dre is “optimistic” that he might be able to deliver the line.

It’s also being reported that the NFL struck down a plan that Eminem had to kneel in tribute to Colin Kaepernick, and that something Snoop Dogg was going to wear was nixed after being seen as potentially gang-related.

The Super Bowl halftime show will air later tonight — we’ll see what happens!

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    4 days ago

    Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest