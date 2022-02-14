Earlier this month, Soul Coughing’s Mike Doughty and Sebastian Steinberg performed together for the first time in 22 years at Steinberg’s set during the Watkins Family Hour in Los Angeles. Steinberg brought up Doughty on a whim to do two Soul Coughing tracks, “Super Bon Bon” and “True Dreams Of Wichita.” None of the band members have performed together since their breakup in 2000.

“I went deep into the singer-songwriter world for 15 years,” Doughty reflected in an interview with us a couple years ago. “Really, the only way for me to not be a professional world’s number one Soul Coughing cover band was to be really harsh and rejecting that material. There’s a bunch of trauma associated with it. The band relationship is just so loopy. I’ve talked to people in the loopiest bands, and they’re always like, ‘Wow, you guys were really fucked up, weren’t you?'”

Watch their reunion below.