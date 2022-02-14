Vince Staples – “Magic”

Vince Staples – “Magic”

Vince Staples has released a new track, “Magic,” the lead single to his new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which is due out in April.

Staples’ most recent album, the self-titled Vince Staples, came out last year. Staples says there’s “a direct correlation” between the two albums: “They were kind of created at the same time. I was in a similar state of mind. I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one.”

“It’s symbolic of home,” he adds of the album’s title. “And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

“Magic” was produced by Mustard. Listen to it below.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is due out in April via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records.

