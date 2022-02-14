Joe Burrow Joins Kid Cudi On Stage After Super Bowl Loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow joined Kid Cudi on stage after his team’s Super Bowl loss. Cudi, who is an Ohio native, performed at a post-game show last night, and Burrow can be seen in the background mouthing along to the words of his songs. Burrow had previously come out as a Kid Cudi fan and talked about how he listened to “New York City Rage Fest” before every game. Cudi was wearing a Burrow jersey at the show, which he was gifted after shouting out the QB in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Check out some video below.