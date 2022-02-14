Joe Burrow Joins Kid Cudi On Stage After Super Bowl Loss

News February 14, 2022 3:48 PM By James Rettig

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow joined Kid Cudi on stage after his team’s Super Bowl loss. Cudi, who is an Ohio native, performed at a post-game show last night, and Burrow can be seen in the background mouthing along to the words of his songs. Burrow had previously come out as a Kid Cudi fan and talked about how he listened to “New York City Rage Fest” before every game. Cudi was wearing a Burrow jersey at the show, which he was gifted after shouting out the QB in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Check out some video below.

