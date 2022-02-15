In recent months, Death Cab For Cutie leader Ben Gibbard has been working on compiling the new tribute album Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono, a sort of attempt to reclaim Ono’s much-misunderstood musical legacy. The album features contributions from people like Sharon Van Etten, the Flaming Lips, and the Magnetic Fieds’ Stephin Merritt. We’ve already posted David Byrne and Yo La Tengo’s version of “Who Has Seen The Wind” and Japanese Breakfast’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” cover. Today, Gibbard’s own Death Cab For Cutie have shared their own contribution.

Along with his band, Ben Gibbard has taken on “Waiting For The Sunrise,” a song from Yoko Ono’s 1973 double album Approximately Infinite Universe. Ono co-produced that album with her husband John Lennon, and it marks her attempt to move in a more accessible direction after her experimental early records. “Waiting For The Sunrise” is definitely a weird pop song, all poetic and off-kilter, but it’s still a pop song.

With their cover, Death Cab For Cutie have done a pretty straight-up version of “Waiting For The Sunrise.” But virtually everything that Ben Gibbard sings inevitably comes out sounding like a Death Cab song, and that’s definitely the case here. If anything, it shows how the oblique pop of Approximately Infinite Universe may have influenced the whole Death Cab sound. Below, listen to the Death Cab For Cutie cover of “Waiting For The Sunrise” and the Yoko Ono original.

Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono is out 2/18 via Canvasback Music. Pre-order it here.