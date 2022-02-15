Stream Black Dresses’ New Album Forget Your Own Face

New Music February 15, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Stream Black Dresses’ New Album Forget Your Own Face

New Music February 15, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Black Dresses, the team-up between Devi McCallion and Ada Rook, have dropped a new album on us, Forget Your Own Face, their first full-length since Forever In Your Heart came out right around this time last year. The album, at 8 songs and 21 minutes, is brief and explosive, whiplashing between unbridled rage and rapturous bursts. And as you might have come to expect from the Toronto duo, it’s deliriously fun while also being a little terrifying. Check it out below.

Forget Your Own Face is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest