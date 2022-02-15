Stream Black Dresses’ New Album Forget Your Own Face

Black Dresses, the team-up between Devi McCallion and Ada Rook, have dropped a new album on us, Forget Your Own Face, their first full-length since Forever In Your Heart came out right around this time last year. The album, at 8 songs and 21 minutes, is brief and explosive, whiplashing between unbridled rage and rapturous bursts. And as you might have come to expect from the Toronto duo, it’s deliriously fun while also being a little terrifying. Check it out below.

<a href="https://blackdresses.bandcamp.com/album/forget-your-own-face">Forget Your Own Face by Black Dresses</a>

Forget Your Own Face is out now.