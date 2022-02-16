Oakland’s Mosswood Meltdown Fest Has Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, John Waters, & More
The Oakland-based festival Mosswood Meltdown will have its inaugural edition this summer after two years of pandemic-related delays. The fest, which is put on by Total Trash Productions, is a replacement for the once-annual Burger Boogaloo — the organizers dropped the name and their association with Burger Records after the label’s founders and many of its artists were accused of widespread predatory sexual behavior.
The event is hosted by John Waters and will feature performances from Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, Hunx And His Punx, Shannon Shaw, the Linda Lindas, Dirtbombs, Bleached, Twompsax, Flipper, Pansy Division, and more. It’ll take place at Mosswood Park in Oakland on July 2 and 3. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the start date of the fest.
Here’s the full lineup:
Day 1
Kim Gordon
The Dirtbombs
Shannon Shaw
Bleached
Flipper
Twompsax
Carbonas
SNõõPER
Rubinoos
Day 2
Bikini Kill
Hunx and His Punx
Pansy Division
The Linda Lindas
The Fevers
Podium
Brontez Purnell
Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries
DJ’s
BABY DONUT – Allison Wolf (Bratmobile)
Jonathan Toubin – NY Nightrain
Omar Perez – Pop Scene
Tickets are available here.