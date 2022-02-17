Frontperson – “Parade”

Frontperson are the New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon’s Mark Andrew Hamilton, who decided to form a duo after a musical meet-cute in a studio hallway. They released their debut album, Frontrunner, in 2018. And today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Parade, which was recorded on Vancouver Island with Peach Pyramid’s Jen Sévertsen on bass and Melissa McWilliams on drums. The very pretty, twinkly lead single and title track is out now, along with a music video featuring dancing inflatable tube men directed by Hamilton and Ramin Eshraghi-Yazdi. Hamilton explains:

During lockdown, we racked our brains as to how to make a video to represent our connection and collaboration while locked down far away from one another. One day I drove past a half-inflated Sky Dancer outside of a weed shop covered in Cannabis leaf camouflage with a joint hanging out of its mouth, laying across a car roof in the parking lot with only its arm waving in the wind and had a eureka moment: the narrators in the song would become a pair of Sky Dancers. I found a couple in Longueuil, Québec with a garage of Sky Dancers for rent (the woman even dressed like one when I went to pick them up) and Ramin and I raced around the city letting them dance in alleyways, on rooftops and even out of bedroom windows.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Parade”

02 “Messy Roomz”

03 “Reach Out”

04 “Calgary ‘88”

05 “Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff)”

06 “Fastest”

07 “Tattoo Boy”

08 “Table Of Contents”

09 “I Fall Out”

10 “Visions”

Parade is out 4/29 via Calder’s Oscar St. Records label. Pre-order it here.