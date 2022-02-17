Watch Clairo Debut The Lovely New Song “Nomad” At Her Tour Opener In Charlotte
After making a name for herself as one of the leading lights of modern bedroom-pop, Clairo pivoted toward lush 1970s-vintage Laurel Canyon folk-pop on Sling, one of last year’s most impressive albums. Judging from the sound of the new song she debuted Wednesday, she’s still tapping that rich vein. In Charlotte at The Fillmore, Clairo played her first tour date in support of the album. About two thirds of the way through her 19-song set, she sat down at the piano to perform an unreleased song called “Nomad” for the first time. It’s a gorgeously grand, delicately sweeping midtempo number that shows her Carole King influence is still going strong. Check out footage from the front and the side below and dig that saxophone action.
SETLIST:
“Bambi”
“Zinnias”
“Wade”
“Bags”
“Harbor”
“Alewife”
“Impossible”
“Softly”
“Blouse”
“Just For Today”
“Little Changes”
“Partridge”
“Nomad”
“Reaper”
“Joanie”
“Amoeba”
“Management”
“Pretty Girl”
“Sofia”