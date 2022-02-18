David Crosby On The “Scummy People” At Spotify And His Lack Of Hope For The Music Industry

In recent weeks, there has been an ongoing controversy surrounding Spotify and Joe Rogan. First it was about Rogan’s insistence on spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines through his podcast — a Spotify exclusive that, as revealed this week, cost the company $200 million, double the initially reported figure. But then other objectionable elements of Rogan’s show resurfaced, including his recurring use of racial slurs, resulting in the removal of more than 100 episodes from Spotify’s servers. In the first wave surrounding the COVID issues, some artists decided to pull their music from Spotify in response to Rogan’s ongoing affiliation with the platform, igniting debates about censorship along the way.

One of those artists was David Crosby. Following Neil Young’s departure from Spotify, which set the wave in motion, Crosby and his former bandmates in Crosby, Stills & Nash also removed their music. Crosby’s long been a vocal critic of Spotify and streaming platforms at large, given the lack of compensation for artists that exists in the streaming era and the questions of how musicians are supposed to make a living as a result. Amidst this most recent episode, we called up Crosby to talk to him about removing his music and where he sees things going from here.

When I first wanted to speak to you about the whole Spotify situation, you all had taken the CSN music off but your solo music was still on there for a bit.

DAVID CROSBY: Of course I had to ask Irving [Azoff]. He holds my publishing. The amazing and really wonderful thing is both [Azoff’s company] Iconic and BMG went along with it. They said, “If that’s what you feel you have to do, we’ll go along with it.” I was stunned. That is not normal corporate behavior. Normally they go for the dollar and the quickest possible answer. They don’t go for that, they don’t do that. They don’t support a moral stand.

With me, you have to understand — I don’t like Spotify. I don’t like any of the streamers, because they don’t pay us properly. Their proportion is wrong. They’re making billions with a b and they’re paying out pennies with a p. That’s not OK. It’s not OK in that it took away half my income, and it’s not OK in that, especially, it makes it impossibly difficult for young people to make it in the business. It doesn’t pay them anything. It’s wrong. I don’t like Spotify on purpose because of that. I don’t like their quality level either. They bum up the signal pretty badly. But they and all the other streaming services are ripping us off. They’re quite happy with it. They have no intention of changing it.

Frankly, streaming is the thing of the future. You’re not going to see any physical objects, in film or music. It’s going to keep going this way. But it isn’t right and I don’t have to shut up and pretend that it’s right because I want their money. I don’t want their money. I want what I had. I’m not willing to lick their boots because I need their pitiful $1.57 they’re paying me. They’re not doing the right thing, and in the long run it will get them. In some kind of karmic thing, it’s going to come around and crush them. I don’t know what it’ll be, but I hope it’s soon. I really don’t like how they’re all sticking together and staying with it.

Now besides that, we come to Joe Rogan. Here’s how I feel about it. I think Joe Rogan is… eh, not real impressive. But I think he has a right to spew his garbage. He has a right to do it. I think Spotify has a right to put him up there. I absolutely will fight for their right to do that. I have a right to not be associated with it. I told a friend this morning, “Listen man, if I was selling my records in a marketplace, I don’t want to be selling them next to some spoiled meat.”

That’s why I don’t want to be on the same platform as Joe Rogan. He’s calling people the n word all the time. He’s talking about women as if they’re a mouth and a pair of tits. He doesn’t really represent me at all, so I don’t want to be there with him. That’s all I said. I said I’m removing me. I’m not trying censor him or you. That’s of course the first thing that all his fans said: “This is censorship! You used to be a hippie!” I still am. I still have the exact same set of values. I just don’t want to be associated with that guy.

You and I have talked about Spotify every time we’ve spoken. There’s always been that problem of the business model being unsustainable, musicians not getting paid. Now there’s this new element with Rogan. If they had removed him, would you want to put your music back on Spotify?

CROSBY: No, I don’t want to be in there. I don’t like ’em and their quality’s lousy and their payscale’s lousy and I don’t want anything to do with them.

So this was a final straw, you envision never going back now.

CROSBY: No, I do not envision going back.