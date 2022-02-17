Watch The Trailer For Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS

News February 17, 2022 12:42 PM By James Rettig
0

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has been in the works for a while, and the film tackled a major hurdle a couple years back by actually casting someone to play Elvis: Austin Butler. Production on the film began in Australia in January 2020, but was put on hold after Tom Hanks (who plays manager Colonel Tom Parker) contracted COVID-19 in an early outbreak. The movie is done now, though, and it’ll be hitting theaters on June 24. Today, we get our first look at the film with its official trailer. Check it out below.

