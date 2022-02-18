Watch Russian Figure Skater Alexandra Trusova Skate To The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

Watch Russian Figure Skater Alexandra Trusova Skate To The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

Seventeen-year-old Russian figure skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova earned a silver medal after skating to the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing yesterday. She won the free skate with an impressive routine that saw her attempting five quadruple jumps, but ultimately came in second to her teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who scored better in the short program on Tuesday.

Trusova was not happy with silver, Reuters reports, breaking down in tears before the podium ceremony for the women’s single event. “Everyone has a gold medal, everyone, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it,” she was heard saying. “I hate this sport. I will never skate again. Never.” Watch a clip of her skating to the Stooges below and find her full free skate performance here.

