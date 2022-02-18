Desiigner’s New Video Stars Bob Saget In His Final Role

The new music video from “Panda” hitmaker Desiigner stars the late Bob Saget, cooking up bacon and catching racks of cash next to porn star Kendra Sunderland. The rapper’s “Bakin'” video, which premiered on Rolling Stone today, also features Snoop Dogg, Jay Pharoah, and the song’s co-writers and producers DJ Whoo Kid and Slushii. Shot in December, it turned out to be Saget’s final role before dying suddenly after suffering accidental head trauma in a Florida hotel room.

“We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the fuck is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’” Whoo Kid tells Rolling Stone. After Willie Nelson turned it down, Whoo Kid says, “Then immediately I thought ‘Bob Saget!’ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.”

“He kept calling it a rap video; I don’t even say ‘rap’ anymore,” Whoo Kid laughs. “You could tell he was old-school. He wouldn’t even say ‘twerk,’ he would ask if there was going to be a lot of booty-shaking. But we didn’t do that for him; I knew he’s got a wife and everything, I told him all I wanted him to do was cook.” Saget actually cooked the bacon in the video himself, and Slushii says he did a good job.

“It’s so funny because this video is a testament to what Bob Saget was on stage,” Jay Pharoah says. “He was the item of incongruity. He would go up there and he would say all of this outlandish shit, and people wouldn’t expect him to say it. The fact that it was so extreme and it was coming from America’s favorite dad, it messed people up. It’s the same thing in this video.”

“You don’t expect him to be sitting around here with all these bad models, and booties-a-clapping and racks being thrown and Desiigner being there doing his thing,” Pharaoh adds. “But it works because that’s what Bob’s whole spirit was. It was different. It was, ‘Put me in an odd place that you wouldn’t expect for me to be and watch me shine.’”

“Full House, Nick at Nite, Bob Saget used to rock me to sleep at night man,” Desiigner says. “It was a starstruck moment for me seeing him bumping to my music. After he passed away, it was different seeing that now that he’s back with the universe. We want to turn this up for Bob, you could say this is a going home party for him.” You can watch the video here.