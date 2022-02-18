The Sadies’ Dallas Good Dead At 48

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Toronto country-rock band the Sadies, has died. The CBC’s Chris Trowbridge confirmed the news with the band’s management, who said Good died from natural causes. He was 48.

The band shared the following statement on Facebook:

It’s with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th. Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest our music community and fans in grief. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas.

Dallas and his brother Travis Good were born into a musical family; their father Bruce Good and uncles Brian and Larry Good are members of the country band the Good Brothers. In 1994, Dallas and Travis formed the Sadies with Sean Dean and Mike Belitsky. The band became a national institution, releasing a slew of well-received records between 1998 and 2017 and collaborating with fellow Canadian stars like Neko Case, the late Gord Downie, Garth Hudson, and even Neil Young.

But their reach extended well beyond the border, as did their tendency for collaboration; they also recorded with Kurt Vile, Andre Williams, John Doe, and Jon Langford, whose band the Mekons considers them honorary members. Good was also a member of the supergroups Unintended and Phono-Comb. At the time of Good’s death, the Sadies were still going strong; they performed live at Guelph’s Hillside Inside festival earlier this month.