Snapped Ankles – “Barbecue In Brazil”
London post-punk/krautrock crew Snapped Ankles are following up last year’s Forest Of Your Problems with “Barbecue In Brazil,” a dancey new single mixed by the Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue. “Have you ever taken a flight for a Barbecue In Brazil? This is a song sung from the nemophilic corner of our woods, railing against instaconsumerism and the globally connected luxury travel industry that surrounds it,” the band says. “Let’s all meet at the last ever grill!” Listen below.