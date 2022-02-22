Naima Bock – “Every Morning”

Last year, Naima Bock — formerly of the band Goat Girl — released her debut solo single, “30 Degrees.” Today, Bock is back with another new song, “Every Morning,” which is filled with interweaving vocal harmonies and a transcendent sense of stillness. Here’s Bock on how the track came together:

I wrote this song whilst traveling, it was initially a stupid song about having some horrible eye infection and the chorus line was ‘itchy itchy eyes’. Then someone told me the melody was nice so I (naturally) reached into the barrel of neurosis and scooped out a gewey bunch of regret and nostalgia which resulted in the lyrics of ‘Every morning’. Since then, the only thing I’ve learnt is that people are the same. I’ve tried to stop lying but the white one slips out occasionally, I’ve tried to stop this too. Leaving people is also difficult, this song points to a very specific period in my life which consisted of tearing away from friends that I loved. It is not a song about romance, it is a song about the ending of friendships and how that can be just as much, if not more, painful. Producer Joel Burton wrote the beautiful outro melody in which we wanted to convey a sense of being at sea, alone but content.

“Every Morning” is out now via Sub Pop/Memorials Of Distinction.

