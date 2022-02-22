Last year, the Montreal post-punk band Ought broke up. At the same time that announcement was made, Ought lead vocalist Tim Darcy and the band’s bassist Ben Stidworthy revealed that they had started a new band called Cola alongside US Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. Their first-ever single, “Blank Curtain,” came out then, too, and now Cola are back with news of a debut album, Deep In View, which will be out in May. The trio has shared another new song today, the jittery and layered “So Excited.”

“We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record,” Darcy said in a statement, continuing:

It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blank Curtain”

02 “So Excited”

03 “At Pace”

04 “Met Resistance”

05 “Degree”

06 “Water Table”

07 “Gossamer”

08 “Mint”

09 “Fulton Park”

10 “Landers”

TOUR DATES:

03/12 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06/20 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

06/21 Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

06/22 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

06/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

06/25 Washington, DC @ DC9

06/27 Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

06/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/29 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

07/01 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

07/02 Austin, TX @ The Parish

07/05 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07/06 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

07/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/11 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

07/12 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

07/14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07/16 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

07/18 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

07/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

07/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/21 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

07/22 Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

08/20 Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/23 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

08/24 London, UK @ Moth Club

08/25 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

08/26 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

08/27 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

08/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

08/31 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

09/01 Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2

09/02 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

09/03 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)

09/04 Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Deep In View is out 5/20 via Fire Talk.