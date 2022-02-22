Cola – “So Excited”
Last year, the Montreal post-punk band Ought broke up. At the same time that announcement was made, Ought lead vocalist Tim Darcy and the band’s bassist Ben Stidworthy revealed that they had started a new band called Cola alongside US Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. Their first-ever single, “Blank Curtain,” came out then, too, and now Cola are back with news of a debut album, Deep In View, which will be out in May. The trio has shared another new song today, the jittery and layered “So Excited.”
“We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record,” Darcy said in a statement, continuing:
It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project.
Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Blank Curtain”
02 “So Excited”
03 “At Pace”
04 “Met Resistance”
05 “Degree”
06 “Water Table”
07 “Gossamer”
08 “Mint”
09 “Fulton Park”
10 “Landers”
TOUR DATES:
03/12 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
06/20 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
06/21 Boston, MA @ Sonia’s
06/22 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
06/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
06/25 Washington, DC @ DC9
06/27 Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
06/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06/29 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
07/01 Dallas, TX @ Ruins
07/02 Austin, TX @ The Parish
07/05 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
07/06 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
07/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07/11 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
07/12 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
07/14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
07/16 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
07/18 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
07/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
07/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07/21 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
07/22 Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
08/20 Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
08/24 London, UK @ Moth Club
08/25 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
08/26 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
08/27 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
08/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
08/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
08/31 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
09/01 Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2
09/02 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
09/03 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)
09/04 Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Deep In View is out 5/20 via Fire Talk.