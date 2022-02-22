Toro y Moi – “The Loop”

Chris Maggio

New Music February 22, 2022 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Toro y Moi – “The Loop”

Chris Maggio

New Music February 22, 2022 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan
0

This spring, Chaz Bear’s forever-mutating Toro y Moi project will return with the new album Mahal. When he announced that new LP last month, Bear shared a new two-song single, dropping the tracks “Postman” and “Magazine” on us. Today, we get another new Toro y Moi song.

“The Loop” is a psychedelic funk jam with a slow-strolling bassline and a quietly assured sense of swagger. Chaz Bear sings the song in a mellow, airy tenor, like a supremely stoned Pharrell Williams if he was impersonating Rivers Cuomo. The video, credited to Bear’s Company Studio outfit, is a fun hang, with Bear and friends rolling through San Francisco on jeepneys and skateboards. It goes hard on the fisheye lens. Check it out below.

Mahal is out 4/29 on Dead Oceans.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Again”

5 days ago 0

Watch Mitski Play Laurel Hell Songs Live For The First Time At Asheville Tour Opener

5 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 Tour Dates

5 days ago 0

Visions Turns 10

5 days ago 0

Kid Cudi & Nigo – “Want It Bad”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest