Des Moines’ 80/35 Fest Returning With Father John Misty, Charli XCX, Japanese Breakfast, & More For 2022

News February 22, 2022 12:27 PM By Tom Breihan
For obvious reasons, the volunteer-run Des Moines festival known as 80/35 Fest hasn’t happened since 2019. This year, 80/35 is coming back with a lineup that leans heavily on the indie rock side of things. The festival is set to return to Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park in July, and it’s got Father John Misty and Charli XCX as headliners.

The rest of this year’s 80/35 fest seems well-chosen. Many of these acts are playing a lot of music festivals this summer, but most of those festivals aren’t happening anywhere near Des Moines. The bill includes Japanese Breakfast, Future Islands, Jamila Woods, Guided By Voices, Tkay Maidza, Meet Me @ The Altar, Geese, and Miloe, among others. You can find all the relevant info here.

