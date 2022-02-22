Tori Amos Announces Little Earthquakes Graphic Novel With Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, & More

Tori Amos’ debut album Little Earthquakes celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year, and it’s being commemorated with an official graphic novel. The publisher Z2 Comics teamed up with Amos to put together a book that includes 24 stories inspired by the album from writers like Neil Gaiman (who tells a tale about “Tear In Your Hand”) and Margaret Atwood (who writes about “Silent All These Years”). These stories are paired with artwork created by Bilquis Evely, David Mack, and more. Other contributors include Leah Moore, Colleen Doran, Derek McCulloch, Lar deSouza, Annie Zaleski, Marc Andreyko, Cat Mihos, Neil Kleid, and Alison Sampson.

“To have some of the most creative graphic artists interpret the songs from Little Earthquakes is a true honor,” Amos said in a statement. “I enjoyed working with Rantz on Comic Book Tattoo so much that when he contacted me about putting something together for the 30th Anniversary, I had no hesitation. Artwork is such an important part of my musical world and to see these songs come to life in graphic form is such a joy.”

The Little Earthquakes graphic novel will be available in bookstores in September. There are also limited-edition deluxe and platinum editions, which will include a collection of Little Earthquakes B-sides in addition to some artwork prints.

Check out some photos of the book below, and you can pre-order it and find out more information here.